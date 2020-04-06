Multicast Dynamics – Lost World

CD – Denovali

Samuel van Dijk, aka Mohlao and VC-118A, returns with the moniker Multicast Dynamics and releases his fifth album with Denovali. From the first sequences, the environmental approach is clear. There is a recognition of some abstract sidereal passages, inhabited lands whose beauty is somehow disturbing, a lost world, or maybe a world in need of conquest. The dystopian atmosphere and the granular synthesis of the sound also strengthen a cinematic development, one that is quite calculated and seductive, mysterious and changing. The reality that emerges is something we can’t be absolutely certain of, although it’s possible to catch the reflection, somehow impressed in some details, which sets the climax of the enchantment. The development also includes clicks and tickings, different hisses and pulses, a whole boiling set of audio emergencies, some liquid trends and rarefied moments. A sensation of continued suspension hangs over the fifteen tracks: the compositions reveal a Venusian charm and a synthetic sex appeal. After releasing an album on Delsin this year under the moniker of VC-118A, this time Samuel van Dijk brings us on an even more introspective and mysterious journey, following his most inspired and conceptual nature, working on a knife edge between drones and patterns, special effects and highly processed field recordings. In Lost World the approach taken suggests that the title does not refer to anything stable or comforting, although some might find a dreamy, sweet aspect to the psychedelia. Others might catch the virus of this experience, the estranging difficulty in the lack of coordinates, the contrasting points of view and the altered and distorted perception of some passages. The sound is deconstructed, unrolled, and becomes an experience, an immersive event where the author acts as a holy guide. He chooses the route we take but leaves certain possibilities open to the listener, to feel various emotions, to become ensnared in the audible sensations.