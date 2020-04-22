Macrogroove, three-dimensional sonograms

gilles-arrazo-macrogrooveok

The unpredictable resurgence of vinyl has rekindled an interest in physical sonic structures. Gilles Azzaro’s “Macrogroove” realises the idea of a three-dimensional sonogram. It is a 3D printed ‘audio coding’, which is played by a laser beam, scanning the form and reproducing it in real time, through a manual crank. The extrusion of the virtual in a three-dimensional space provides a new model for a sonic ‘object’. While the author refers to the early crank-manoeuvred phonograph, the aesthetics and functionality of this object (high audio quality, although limited to 10 seconds), demonstrate a different methodology for converting abstract data in an operative form. (Photo Credit: Olivain Porry).

 

Gilles Azzaro – Macrogroove

