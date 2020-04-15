Alienated Vision, the clash between machine and natural vision

Alienated Vision” by Hsin-Chien Huang includes a series of studies related to stereoscopic vision, based on a disjunction between the images aimed for the left and right eye. Their combination is necessary for our brain to perceive three-dimensional space. In these experiments, the machine image partially replaces our vision, tricking our brain. The first image of the sequence is particularly significant as it points two cameras towards beautiful flowers and a digital picture of them. The growing differences due to decay challenges our brains, as they look exactly the same but behave differently over time, illustrating a clash between machine and natural vision.

 

Hsin-Chien Huang – Alienated Vision

 