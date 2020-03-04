Steve Goodman, Toby Heys, Eleni Ikoniadou – AUDINT—Unsound:Undead

Urbanomic/Art Editions, ISBN-13 978-1916405219, English, 264 pages, 2019, UK

Unsound: Undead is an anthology from Steve Goodman (aka Kode 9) Toby Heys and Eleni Ikoniadou. It deals with sound, ultrasound and infrasound (respectively sound above and below the threshold of human hearing) as possibilities for accessing liminal spaces between the realms of the living and the dead. The collection is one output of the AUDINT group, a research collective dedicated to auditory culture at the threshold of hearing. The book consist of multiple short contributions from well-known thinkers including the themes of new anatomies and bodies in vibration; voices and vocaloids; unidentified vibratory objects; covert signals; repeats and loops; limbo; invocations, call signs and xenopoetics; and sonic discipline and punitive waveforms. It’s these short interludes – Jonathan Sterne writing on psychoacoustic experiments using a live cat, Luciana Parisi on AI vocal assistants, Eleni Ikoniadou on keening and the lament – that make this a fascinating book for anyone interested in audio culture or the spectral. Given the text’s engagement with esoteric topics such as hauntology and black metal theory, these bite-size contributions make this otherwise dense material accessible to a more general audience. The book is dedicated to and contains a contribution from the late Alina Popa.

 