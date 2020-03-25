CUSP, artificial land art

With the recent surging of AI as an agent of change in creating realistic artefacts, the established art categories have started to be questioned (as everything else which can easily be falsified by software). The further steps of these processes are associated with these artefacts moving from the screen to reality. Jake Elwes’s “CUSP“ is a poetic example in this respect. He modified some of his childhood locations on the Essex marshes projecting images of non existent marsh birds, arbitrarily generated by a trained neural network. The fluctuations between the species is coupled by artificially generated bird songs. The intervention both augments and disrupts the nature of the place, and it can be seen as a form of ’artificial land art’, where the proposed modifications are a compatible machine distortion.

 

