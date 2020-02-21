Evoboxx, uneasy retro synth

Custom electronic music instruments have a tradition that largely stems from DIY techniques, taking a functional more than formal approach, with hardware components usually very visible in the final release. Love Hultén’s “Evoboxx” defies these expectations. Officially described as a “synthesizer based on the cellular automaton Game of Life (1970)” it sports an aesthetic, polished design. It looks like a pure industrial product, but it incorporates two contrasting elements: impeccable design and portability when it is closed, and uneasy game noises, commanded by retro knobs and a trackball. The tension between the retro and the modern subverts modern machine aesthetics.

 

Love Hultén – Evoboxx

 