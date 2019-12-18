Collapse OS, post-apocalypse software

In dystopian times, with multiple perspectives of future catastrophes being announced every now and then, a question often arises: on what OS will we run our devices in the post-apocalypse? “Collapse OS” by Virgil Dupras seems to properly address this question. It’s an open OS project which will “run on minimal or improvised machines”, being very flexible about the needed hardware, including all the possible storage devices, and able to replicate itself. Its main goal seems to be a software that would not need the Internet to be installed, and would run even on low-tech, ”scavenged parts”. The project is on GitHub and progresses, challenging the self-imposition of so many limitations in order to be plausibly reliable. In this respect, Collapse OS goes beyond a speculative exercise, becoming a radical preservation test.

 