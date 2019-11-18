Israel Martinez – Pausa

CD – Aagoo

Israel Martínez is a Mexican sound artist based in Guadalajara, who always expresses an intense and critical social-political activism. This is strongly influenced by the context he lives in, a reality full of simple and daily events with many furtive elements. The atmosphere this album evokes often vibe with silences full of sounds. Martinez feels the urge to give a space-time dimension to every audio event, with the use of both field recordings and digital synthesis processes. After a very active period between 2005 and 2013, Martinez decided to give a different rhythm to his studio works and his performances. Released by Aagoo, Pausa is published at the same time as the first sound performance “Love and Rage”, commissioned by the CTM 2019 Radio Lab Call in Berlin. In every sound, Martínez introduced a special charm, inviting the listener to listen carefully and leading him step by step between scattered silences and fluxes of energy, drops and refined syntonies, metallic emissions and background noises. There is an incredible virtuosity in these compositions that are apparently made from nothing. A whistle or a mechanical repetition may seem to be a flapping of wings, creaks, scrapings and a full list of sound emissions that are never overloaded or casual. It’s often hard to define the origin of certain sounds: for example, it’s not clear if we are listening to some bird sounds that are synthetically filtered, or if there is some additional audio recording at play, that, if placed in a different context, would assume another aspect. In some cases the sounds can come from other recordings and are overlapped on purpose. But this does not create any confusion or uncertainty, and often produces some precise effects that engage our perception and cause us to shift between what is real and what is the result of our imagination. The six tracks of the album have been recorded over the last six years in different situations and are really vivid and engaging, despite their radical experimentalism. The listening experience is always pleasant and full of surprises, and never falls back on ordinary or superficial solutions.

Israel Martinez – Pausa

