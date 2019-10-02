Red Lines, the fragile physical internet

Red Lines is a considerable project by Evan Roth, assembled through multiple trips around the world, to places where the communication cables emerge from the sea. His pilgrimage has produced 53 individual network located videos, shot in 8 countries on 6 continents. Filmed in infrared (the same spectrum as data transmitted through fibre optic cables) they are hosted in servers near the place they were shot and streamed to the user. It is a de-virtualisation process, where the raw nature and its slow but perennial movements are simultaneously the content and the physical counterpart of the infrastructure that makes this vision possible. This induced perception awakes our awareness of the physical, and induces a multi-layered vision of the whole.

 

Evan Roth’s Red Lines (2018) installed in a home

 

Artist Talk: Evan Roth

 