Julien Bayle – Violent Grains Of Silence

CD – Elli

In all its many different connotations, silence has always been a theme that is deeply engaging to avant-garde musicians both in the development of theories and artistic approaches. To some of them, silence seems to be an intrinsic component of sound. Others understand silence as a powerful activator of perception, or understand silence according to its rhythmic, structural or spatial functions. With regard to the latter, the contribution neuroscience has offered has been original and unexpected, explaining how an interruption between two sounds might stimulate the brain more than absolute silence. In this album Violent Grains Of Silence for the Elli label, Julien Bayle seems convinced of the impossibility of silence, even inside an anechoic chamber, in this case in the LMA-CNRS (France). The artist chose to isolate himself throughout the summer of 2016, hosted in an artistic residence where he recorded at 17dB, with zero echoes and with audio reflections physically absorbed by the repeated and geometrical structure of the walls. Different reactive and hypnotic structures emerge from the capture of physical electronic noises from the recording system, which were later cut and amplified, working as both basic sound sources and source modulations that could influence preexisting recordings the artist live performed. The compositions are rough and pulsing – rumbles with metal sounds, echoes in between the organic and the synthetic, some audio emergencies which give life to a complex and engaging listening experiences. The work shows no special complacency about the aesthetic result and no exaggeration to make extreme contrasts. Julien Bayle uses the recorded sources as abstract and unconventional field recordings, thanks to the special properties of the anechoic chamber. The lack of #heat# provides sounds that are ghostly in character and that go beyond the usual work on software or modular systems. The result is definitely not silent and we consider this to be cause for reflection on the volume of the audio sources and how the amplification and the manipulation of these might create new, charming audio sequences.