HANNAH, the space as instrument

The borders between stage, exhibition space and performative extended space have blurred in recent years, becoming increasingly liquid. The Norwegian art collective Verdensteatret has assembled an audiovisual performance that wholly proves this concept. In “HANNAH”, the whole space is conceived of as a single ‘polyphonic audiovisual instrument’. The work becomes a hybrid between a concert, a recognisable performance and an art installation. The space is played through different elements, respectively projected, activated, taken on stage or removed, in a fluid sequence. The stratification of layers unfolds progressively with time and complete attention becomes essential.

 

Verdensteatret – HANNAH