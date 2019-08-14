Time-piece, decaying aural ecosystem

time-piece-decaying-aural-ecosystem

A hybrid of organic and inorganic elements, animated with kinetic electronics can easily seem as though it might come to life. Hye Young Sin’s “Time-piece” perfectly fits with this observation. The installation is a six-meter long small, kinetic world made up of paperboard, objects and motors. The subtly induced movements produce delicate sounds, and these slow down as the battery charge progressively declines. Presented at the EMAF festival, and reminiscent of Zimoun’s multiple elements’ works, “Time-piece” creates a decaying aural ecosystem, structured with a systemic fragility, which is temporarily fixed by new charges in a consuming, conceptual loop.

 

Hye Young Sin – Time-piece

 