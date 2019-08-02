Achim Zepezauer + Guest – Kuhzunft | Slotmachine

LP – Gruenrekorder

Kuhzunft-slotmachine is the brainchild of Achim Zepezauer, a musician, composer and organiser of events. It originated as a website project, focused on an image of a child-like slot machine, painted with pastel colours. Clicking on the start button elicits combinations of pre-recordings, each one lasting exactly 45 seconds and placed into three distinct slots. Instead of we the usual images of fruits, stars and bells, we have photos of the artists and the titles of tracks. This vinyl document, released by Gruenrekorder, includes only a selection of the possible recordings related to the different artists. In the online project, new contributions are added with some regularity, making a total of 225 recording and 11.390.625 possible configurations (in February 2019). Despite every single proposal being unique, the result is interesting because it brings us to a common free improvisatory approach. A careful listening approach makes it possible to perceive the connection of different elements and free structures within every specific sound particle, deriving from an inspiration oriented by additional crossings and relations. It’s not the first time Achim Zepezauer makes experiments with unconventional formats; for example, in the past he has worked with radio shows using aleatory characteristics and multidisciplinary contents. Thanks also to an artistic study background, this work can be considered versatile, because it shows his many-sided talents, his passion for drawing, his free form music work, his teenage compulsion as a sound collector and his stochastic conceptualism. Due to the large amount of contributions, the range of stylistic influences are very broad, from free jazz to ambient, from spacey electronics to krautrock, to mention only the more recurrent and recognizable approaches. When we look up the list of the artists engaged with the project, we find some well known names: Jaap Blonk, with his inimitable voice; then Simon Whetham, a field recordings specialist; Jérôme Noetinger from Metamkine; the radio waves experimenter Marta Zapparoli; and John Chantler, here with his synths and refined contemporary lyricism. The substance is great and the listening combinations are extremely varied.