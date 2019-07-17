Electronium Project, upgraded iconic music machine

Image credit: Pentagram

Raymond Scott was the first person to build an electronic sequencer, and his iconic Electronium machine, conceived in 1959, was his biggest project, able to cleverly generate music, to which he worked for 11 years, never finishing it. Yuri Suzuki, who cultivated a personal interest for the machine and Scott’s methodology has accomplished a remarkable task: to recreate the Electronium, as software, after being given permission from the instrument’s owner and the Scott’s family. The result is a usable reborn virtual machine, with the same aesthetics and an escalated functionality using Google Magenta’s AI software. This operation of media archeology becomes then not a mere simulation, but a jump in time, fast forward.

 

Image credit: Pentagram

 

Yuri Suzuki – Electronium Project

 