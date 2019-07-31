Cricoterie, a theatre of death, uneasy kinetic artificiality

One area of investigation for VR might be the kind of relationships we develop with three-dimensional anthropomorphic (or nonhuman) objects. “Cricoterie” is an enthralling work by Michaël Samyn & Auriea Harvey, the virtuosic duo who previously developed several alternative video game masterpieces. Openly inspired by Tadeusz Kantor’s theatre, it happens on an empty theatre stage where a series of actions appear in a wardrobe and are taken for simple and unpredictable actions. A trademark unease, nonetheless sweetly human, pervades in the full effect of a reality “we can visit but can never really inhabit”. Once again, the duo uses kinetic puppetry to pull on our heartstrings.

 

