Control, social and perceptual VR experiment

Alexander Schubert’s Control is an immersive installation using VR to challenge our participant in control, intimacy and perception. Participants share one floor of a building with performers who are controlled through cameras and monitors on another floor. The environment quickly evolves into a social and perceptual experiment, where participants experience the mediated visual information in a shared situation with others. The whole of communication (verbal and non-verbal) is then negotiated, often provoking ambivalent feelings. Control is a challenge to and simultaneously a test of technological mediation and its induced conceptual, emotional and physical constraints.

 

Alexander Schubert – Control [Trailer]

 

