Euphonia, social chatted music

The unawarely produced sounds by humans have been often used in composition, since Cage’s historical ground breaking envisions. But the continued exposure to such sounds becomes something different. Euphonia by Emma Smith is a sound art work sampling “interlocking rhythms, pitch and tone” while we interact with friends. She produced them from the people visiting her exhibition at the Bluecoat, in Liverpool, encouraging also them to use an open microphone. Her system, developed together with expert in psychology, music and the brain, uses software to analyse these inputs and compose from the previously sampled sounds a new background song as an “answer”. The exhibition includes other collective ways of producing and experiencing sound, which are then used as an environmental component to reinforce a social space.

 

