Collective Signal, siren’s farewell

collective-signal

A sign of the time is the decommissioning of systems that are considered near obsolete or too expensive or inconvenient to be maintained. Take for example the 4300 air raid sirens of the national warning system in the Netherlands, due to be decommissioned in 2020. “Collective Signal” is an ongoing project by artist Angela de Weijer to create a composition for this event. This will be performed simultaneously through the country as a swan song for the system. Beyond thinking about the instant collective dimension induced by the scale and consequent involvement (we can refer to Arseny Avraamov’s “Symphony Of Factory Sirens” in 1919), the artist composes a last farewell.

 

Angela de Weijer – Collective Signal

 