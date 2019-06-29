Celestial Harmonies, analog visual hybrids

Alberto Novello has modified a Vectrex, a 1980s game console. In its current half analogue/half digital form (what he calls ”Celestial Harmonies”), it allows a user to draw with sound. With synaesthetic aspirations, the analogue monitor is artificially ’excited’ by signals produced with a modular synthesizer. The Vectrex device was famous as the first videogame console to come with a fully functional monitor, and it displays the drawn forms in real time. This media archeological gesture appropriates a previous system for different functional and aesthetic purposes. Presented at the SHARE festival, the work claims technological appropriation and repurposing as an art practice.

 

Jestern – Celestial Harmonies

 

celestial_harmonies

 