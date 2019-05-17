Liquid Loom, terminal recycled aesthetics

liquid-loom-terminal-recycled-aesthetics

Liquid Loom by Cere Davis is an installation made of a few backlit LCD glass panes, all recycled from vintage ATM screens. Their ‘bare liquid filled glass’ is framed and available for exposure to electrostatic energy activated by a guided human contact. Described as an “optokinetic arrangement”, it generates abstract patterns and forms in warm colours, which Davis associates with those from indigenous art. From the money-functional to the purely aesthetic, the installation is reverting the primary purpose of what these devices were part of, originally meant for saving time in getting cash, and here inducing time consumption for pleasure. It allows a symbolic re-appropriation, recycling an exhausted terminal part of the financial system, for a non-representational communication between man and machine.

 

Cere Davis – Liquid Loom

 