Bit, (un)predictable systems

bit-002

Among the possible embodiments of invisible digital processes, the mechanical is one of the most fascinating, reversing in a way the course of history. In “bitJonghong Park is representing a natural random process, using the principles of a Markov chain. He has built four machines which can are linked together and whose behaviours are conducted by an algorithm. Their functioning is clearly explained and the artist plays with the subtle philosophical level between the ‘randomness’ and the ‘predictability’ of this system. His point is that we perceive machines as ‘simulations’, so usually too obscure to follow in their functioning, but there’s always a level of understanding where the next step can be fairly predicted. Its representation is then both scientifically exemplifying and theoretically robust.

 

Jonghong Park – Bit

 