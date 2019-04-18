(edited by) John Danaher, Neil McArthur – Robot Sex: Social and Ethical Implications

The MIT Press, SBN-13: 978-0262036689, English, 328 pages, 2017, USA

What Jennifer Rhee calls a “robotic imaginary” is put to the test when it comes to sex robots, a space where there is still a gap between technology and expectation. This book is mostly about projecting and envisioning what can happen in the near future, after illustrating the relatively raw present. The main question put forward is about imagining a life where robots are capable of having sex, which implies that we first define what “capable of having sex” means. This is typical of robots: they challenge our perception of what it means to be human, because any human aspect has to be clearly defined before being implemented. In this book there are multiple voices addressing what has already departed from a “heteronormative, anatomically-obsessive” approach from different perspectives (ethical, economical, religious, technical, etc.). The focus is on what Migotti and Wyatt define as “shared sexual agency”. There are a number of elaborate speculations, sometimes sounding like “techno-progressive” statements or wandering off into science fiction. But there is another large question that needs an answer in the near future: what would it mean to have sex with non-anthropomorphic entities?

 