Dating Brokers, intimate data for sale

Among personal data, online dating profiles are the most sought-after. They represent the most intimate data, which people give to the platform without completely understanding the potential consequences. Artist Joana Moll and Tactical Tech have purchased 1 million of these profiles in May 2017, from the company USDate. The data included almost five million pictures and quite detailed personal information. The investigation went about building a map of more than 700 interconnected companies potentially using them. The artists, in collaboration with Ramin Soleymani, have built a website which ‘sells’ consistent groups of data, in reality exposing partially blurred pictures and real information. Access to the profiles is mitigated by a visual blur, but the piece instigates the creepy feeling of being ‘one step away’ from global digital nakedness.

 