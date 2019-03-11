Spiralalala, falling sounds in a spiral

spiralalala-ckedit

The transformative power of audio technologies can have a powerful impact when applied to acoustic spaces, especially when it gives a room imagined elements. This seems the case for “Spiralalala” by Warsaw’s panGenerator. They modified the iconic spiral staircase of the Philharmonic in Szczecin, with a 35 metre-long light track. The participant can use a microphone to record an audio, and then a ball slides leading the spatialisation of the recorded sound along the structure, setting the sound to ‘fall’ with the ball down over five floors. It enables a rare opportunity to ’watch’ the sound falling, through its materialisation and light movement.

 

panGenerator – Spiralalala

 