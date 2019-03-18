Putting the Pieces Back Together Again, sorting out complexity

putting-the-pieces-back-together-again

Putting the Pieces Back Together Again is another spectacular complex system built by Ralf Baecker to let us meditate “on self-organisation and scientific methodology”. It consists of 1250 stepper motors arranged in a large square grid. Each motor has a pointer which can intersect with its neighbours, moving in random directions but with collision rules, which allow self-organisation, leading to the formation of spontaneous patterns. The system moves between two states, progressively evolving. The stupor generated by a self-organising system is in recognising a ‘live’ entity, but Baecker is a master in arranging autonomous complex systems so alive they breathe.

 

Ralf Baecker – Putting the Pieces Back Together Again

 