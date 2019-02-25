Phantom Islands, sounds from the imagined geography

Lost and found. Or lost forever. The feeling of having physically encountered an entity and then being sure we won’t meet it anymore. We have it for objects, and especially for digital content, lost in the abyss of our gigabyte memories. But it’s an old concept and it also happened during colonial expansion, to entire islands, being sighted, charted, and even described or personally explored, but then disappeared. “Phantom Islands” by Andrew Pekler tracks this history, providing a possible web sonification, visually allowing cartographic travel among these islands. The feeling of loss is somehow compensated, and his sounds becomes an integral part of the narrative.

 

