Man/Woman in the Middle

man_woman_in_the_middle

Lauren McCarthy and Kyle McDonald’s “Man/Woman in the Middle” is an artwork applying the computer security “man in the middle attack” (an agent altering the communication between two entities), to their own relationship. They set up a server intercepting their text messages and acting in various ways: modifying them, autonomously answering or starting new conversations. They wrote their own script code for that, respectively, hoping “to develop a better relationship and conversation”. This artwork triggers a lot of questions like: would we be able to tell the difference if somebody altered our conversations? And even if we would, for how long in the future?

 

