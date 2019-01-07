Distance, so optically close, so perceptually far

distance

It is quite hard to be completely aware of our addiction to screens. Being increasingly exposed to the combination of specific sizes, light and colours has probably produced archetypes in our mind, which are easily triggered when a similar presence is near us. Tsuyoshi Anzai’s Distance adopts an optical illusion inducing a media anachronism. He conceived a New Video Player which induces the viewer to perceive a video, even if it is just an object nearby projected through the “camera obscura” mechanism. The resulting dualism of visibility/invisibility of the object is then a perfect analogue analogy to the digital screen.

 

Tsuyoshi Anzai – Distance

 