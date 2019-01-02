Biblioteq Mdulair – Primitive Electronics Brain Dance

LP – aussenraum

The project Biblioteq Mdulair – yes, that’s the way it’s written – has a setting made from 15 analogue generators played by the Swiss Emma Souharce and Daniel Maszkowicz. The two conceptual experimenters are also focused on searching some fertile audio-video interconnections. The analogue equipment is the result of specific research combined with a post-modernist bricolage attitude. The monitors, different in shape, typology and size are all cathode ray tube models. They seem to refer to a performance practice inspired by some underground theatre shows of the 80’s. This audio-visual electronic experience is apparently made without any use of software and computers and shows elements such as pointillism deconstructions, tickings and sibilant fluid impulses, trends almost impossible to perceive, with hypnotic and growing ambient resonances. This release was recorded live in Bruxelles at Cinéma Nova on December 10th 2017 and is a coproduction by Copypasta Editions ed Aussenraum Records, a label whose catalogue often includes works with a contamination between music and borderline arts. In this Primitive Electronics Brain Dance the authors recognize “a series of force pairs”, on sequence, “as melodies of heights and timbres on a side” and at the same time “a mechanism of vertical assembly works of the harmonic scans”. The sequences seem to follow an evolution which goes from the elemental into more complicated loops, until returning again to basic scans. From the first instruments of sound synthesis until now it’s always possible to perceive some silence behind the sound. This happens in the duo’s work too and refers at the same time to a deeply pacified musical attitude, but also proves the world is a representation which is beyond simple aesthetic contemplation. Frequency generators, filters, impulses, oscilloscopes in additive synthesis, this is the material played. Thanks to the live participation of Synkie – Max Egger, Michi Egge and Flo Kaufman – and their analogue ecosystem of manipulation, the style exercise becomes more dense and the impact with the audience even more powerful.

Biblioteq Mdulair – Primitive Electronics Brain Dance

<a href="http://copypastaeditions.bandcamp.com/album/primitive-electronics-brain-dance">Primitive Electronics Brain Dance by BIBLIOTEQ MDULAIR</a>

Live at Cave 12 – Biblioteq Mdulair meets Synkie

