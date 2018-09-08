Neural 60 extra: The Maker’s Bill of Rights by Garnet Hertz

Neural #60 extra is an intervention by Garnet Hertz. His ’The Maker’s Bill of Rights’ is a manifesto for Critical Makers condensed in a detachable sticker. It is completed (both theoretically and graphically) by his essay “We Need Something Better Than The Maker Movement”, published on a pink page around the same sticker. Here he explains crucial strategies using Making to involve a large artistic and scientific community for a real ethical and supportive change (only for subscribers to the printed magazine).

