CD – Sub Rosa

Sub Rosa’s staff well knows how the field recording history is rich in its different approaches, and definitely in those experimental enclaves, and is aware of how such techniques have been developed starting from original scientific-documentary stylemes, often then crossing more conceptual interests or serving utilitaristically – au contraire – as raw audio material, highly evocative, for example with film soundtracks. In the label’s poetic ranges it is completely in line, to collect these selected soundworks of the independent director and Thai producer Apichatpong Weerasethakul, author of feature films, short films and installations that in the last decades have won much approval and international awards (Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes Film Festival in 2001, the Prix du Jury or the Palme d’Or still in Cannes, in 2004 and in 2010, and also the Leone d’Oro nomination of Venice in 2006, to name just the most institutional references related to cultural events with higher resonance). Since 2003 the eclectic author has cooperated with the same sound designers, reminding his audience how much the post-production work is preparatory of manipulations in real time, and drawing attention to the physicality and fragility of the audio and its equipment, in accordance with an asymptomatic union between natural capture audios, soundwalking and more musical and evocative cinematic treatments. There is a curatorial habit – in our opinion – for putting together completely environmental recordings and free of further treatment, alternating arrangements more kinematic (for example “Straight” in Tropical Malady or “The Anthem”), just like recordings related to different backgrounds, deeper and in guitar style (“Intimacy”) or of a serial and dreaming nature (“Memory of the Future”). Even if an authorial movie work has its coherence in these cases it is really difficult to determine if everything is accidental or deeply thoughtful and finally the result of an artistic naiveté or of persistent reflections on musical structures. In itself this is also a possible and very interesting option to understand similar practices and experimental skills.