Picture Disc – Art Kill Art

With Art Kill Art the surprises never end: after an accurate analysis, the radio emissions from a Paris highway and from a farm lost in the French countryside are the subjects of some audio captures recorded during two weeks. In any position the entire frequency spectrum was meticulously recorded and later individually transcribed on a single audio track. Both sides of the picture disc show an image representing the levels of the frequencies, printed in sync with the sounds. The travel goes on across wi-fi waves, cellular phones, astronomical and satellite lines, aeronautic communication, FM and AM transmissions, electric charges, or jumps up and down with the communication breaks due to storms. The vinyl has in attachment a silk screen printed brochure with a text by the astrophysicist Eric Chassefière on radio waves’ properties and the benefits and a description of the protocol in use during the recording. We are unaware inhabitants of electromagnetic landscapes, but the author Nicolas Montgermont doesn’t show any sense of self-satisfaction when he reveals something that should be obvious to anybody. The author seems to be more interested in physically exploring the waves, their poetic essence, the vibes they produce and the way they spread around. If the transmission doesn’t exist, there is no sound. In this case the radio recordings go from 3 to 30 kHz. You may question the choice of two environments so different, one in “a dense urban area 300 m far from the Paris ring, 4 km far from the Eiffel Tower emitter”, the other in “a farm lost in a rural area”. Behind the work is a hidden concept: noise pollution does not necessarily need to be audible to human ears to have an impact, given that the two recordings don’t show a huge difference in terms of emissions activity and virulence. Despite these preconditions and the scientific approach (the samples are intentionally short, just 3.6 seconds each), this record, which is at the same time is an art object, sounds magnificent, a bit noisy, abstract and disorienting, full of the same energy necessary to spread the waves.

Nicolas Montgermont ‎– Radioscapes



Nicolas Montgermont | Radioscapes // B – Besseuil Extract // 8441 kHz – 30 kHz

