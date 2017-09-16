Neural 57, Propaganda mon amour

neural_57_highlight_website

Issue #57, Summer 2017 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Andrea Natella
  • Fatima Al Qadiri
  • Brandalism
  • Jonas Staal

articles

  • Is there something outside the hyperstition?
  • Mapping the ‘Alt-Right’
  • Insider Trading Terrorism
  • Bello Figo, the Italian Pop Star of Over-Identification

reports

  • WRO 2017 Biennale, ‘Draft Systems’
  • Transmediale 2017, ‘ever elusive’

news

  • Neurotransmitter 3000, machine kinetic symbiosis
  • @burnedyourtweet, flaming The inflamer
  • Demagógiaprotektor™, mechanically induced reaction
  • THERO, designed privacy control
  • Useless Weapons Series, corrupting abstract violence
  • Curtain White, the white-noise within us
  • Pigtstrument, let the pigs play
  • Rotor, rotating topophony
  • Aura Calculata, challenging the tonal scale
  • Close Readings 2015, listen
  • Trophy Camera v0.9, just for winners
  • Around the world and dot in red, looping networks
  • Zero Likes, the aesthetics of nothingness in iconic bulimia
  • Attachment, serendipitous algorithmic encounters
  • Body Paint series, the edge of the recent

Centrefold

  • until i die, transfused sounds

books/dvds

  • edited by Marilyn DeLaure and Moritz Fink / Culture Jamming
  • Sean Cubitt / Finite Media
  • Armin Medosch / New Tendencies
  • Ignacio Nieto, Marcelo Velasco / Ciencia Abierta / Open Science
  • Hogre / Subvertising: The Piracy of Outdoor Advertising
  • Cathy van Eck / Between Air and Electricity
  • VV.AA. / Source Book 1
  • Jason Kahn / Space Text Sound
  • Giorgio Biancorosso / Situated Listening
  • Roland Wittje / The Age of Electroacoustics
  • edited by Samuel Bianchini, Emanuele Quinz / Behavioral Objects 1
  • edited by M. Kries, C. Thun-Hohenstein, A. Klein / Hello, Robot
  • edited by Marc Steinberg, Alexander Zahlten / Media theory in Japan
  • VV.AA. / SOFA magazine issue 02, Cyberlove,
  • Andreas Broeckmann / Machine art in the twentieth century

cd reviews

  • VVAA: 1996: twenty years domizil: Domizil
  • Dakota Suite | Vampillia: The Sea Is Never Full:Karaoke Kalk
  • VV.AA.: Drone-Mind // Mind-Drone 5 : Drone Records
  • Emmanuel Mieville: Juryo: Durée De La Vie De L’Ainsi-Venu: Crónica
  • Ensemble Economique: In Silhouette: Denovali
  • Eric Frye: On Small Differences In Sensation: Cejero
  • Eric La Casa: Paris Quotidien: Swarming
  • J. Noetinger, A. Pateras, Synergy Percussion: Beauty Will Be Amnesiac Or Will Not Be At All: Immediata
  • Lawrence English: Cruel Optimism: Room40
  • martiensgohome: Vingt: Own
  • Mei Zhiyong: Live in Switzerland: Aussenraum
  • Mokumedori: Mokumedori: Dewfall
  • Murmer: Songs For Forgetting: Gruenrekorder
  • Ondrej Zajac: ICU: ACR
  • Perlonex: Perlonoid: Zarek
  • Philippe Lauzier: A Pond In My Living Room: Sofa
  • Those Who Walk Away: The Infected Mass: Constellation >
  • Yann Leguay: HeadCrash: Vlek
  • Yannis Kyriakides: Subvoice: Unsounds
  • Zavoloka: Transmutatsia: Kvitnu