Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Neural 57, Propaganda mon amour
Neural 57, Propaganda mon amour. Subscribe now!
Issue #57, Summer 2017 ISSN: 2037-108X
You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.
interviews
- Andrea Natella
- Fatima Al Qadiri
- Brandalism
- Jonas Staal
articles
- Is there something outside the hyperstition?
- Mapping the ‘Alt-Right’
- Insider Trading Terrorism
- Bello Figo, the Italian Pop Star of Over-Identification
reports
- WRO 2017 Biennale, ‘Draft Systems’
- Transmediale 2017, ‘ever elusive’
news
- Neurotransmitter 3000, machine kinetic symbiosis
- @burnedyourtweet, flaming The inflamer
- Demagógiaprotektor™, mechanically induced reaction
- THERO, designed privacy control
- Useless Weapons Series, corrupting abstract violence
- Curtain White, the white-noise within us
- Pigtstrument, let the pigs play
- Rotor, rotating topophony
- Aura Calculata, challenging the tonal scale
- Close Readings 2015, listen
- Trophy Camera v0.9, just for winners
- Around the world and dot in red, looping networks
- Zero Likes, the aesthetics of nothingness in iconic bulimia
- Attachment, serendipitous algorithmic encounters
- Body Paint series, the edge of the recent
Centrefold
- until i die, transfused sounds
books/dvds
- edited by Marilyn DeLaure and Moritz Fink / Culture Jamming
- Sean Cubitt / Finite Media
- Armin Medosch / New Tendencies
- Ignacio Nieto, Marcelo Velasco / Ciencia Abierta / Open Science
- Hogre / Subvertising: The Piracy of Outdoor Advertising
- Cathy van Eck / Between Air and Electricity
- VV.AA. / Source Book 1
- Jason Kahn / Space Text Sound
- Giorgio Biancorosso / Situated Listening
- Roland Wittje / The Age of Electroacoustics
- edited by Samuel Bianchini, Emanuele Quinz / Behavioral Objects 1
- edited by M. Kries, C. Thun-Hohenstein, A. Klein / Hello, Robot
- edited by Marc Steinberg, Alexander Zahlten / Media theory in Japan
- VV.AA. / SOFA magazine issue 02, Cyberlove,
- Andreas Broeckmann / Machine art in the twentieth century
cd reviews
- VVAA: 1996: twenty years domizil: Domizil
- Dakota Suite | Vampillia: The Sea Is Never Full:Karaoke Kalk
- VV.AA.: Drone-Mind // Mind-Drone 5 : Drone Records
- Emmanuel Mieville: Juryo: Durée De La Vie De L’Ainsi-Venu: Crónica
- Ensemble Economique: In Silhouette: Denovali
- Eric Frye: On Small Differences In Sensation: Cejero
- Eric La Casa: Paris Quotidien: Swarming
- J. Noetinger, A. Pateras, Synergy Percussion: Beauty Will Be Amnesiac Or Will Not Be At All: Immediata
- Lawrence English: Cruel Optimism: Room40
- martiensgohome: Vingt: Own
- Mei Zhiyong: Live in Switzerland: Aussenraum
- Mokumedori: Mokumedori: Dewfall
- Murmer: Songs For Forgetting: Gruenrekorder
- Ondrej Zajac: ICU: ACR
- Perlonex: Perlonoid: Zarek
- Philippe Lauzier: A Pond In My Living Room: Sofa
- Those Who Walk Away: The Infected Mass: Constellation >
- Yann Leguay: HeadCrash: Vlek
- Yannis Kyriakides: Subvoice: Unsounds
- Zavoloka: Transmutatsia: Kvitnu