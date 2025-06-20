Δ [Delta], Empathic Biosensing

%ce%b4-delta

The interactive sound installation Δ [Delta] makes biological data audible by capturing it directly from plants. What sets this bio-sonic work by artist Miha Godec apart is its immediacy: there are no intermediaries, just a direct transformation from signal to sound. Sensors placed on the plants transmit data to OctoSens, an open-source multisensory synthesizer that converts environmental and biological inputs into immersive sound experiences, resulting in a constantly evolving sonic composition shaped by the living world. By translating intricate biological processes into sound, the installation enables a direct, visceral encounter with the hidden complexity of nature.

 

Miha Godec – Δ [Delta]
%ce%b4-delta1

 

%ce%b4-delta2

 