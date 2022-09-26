Kathy Hinde – Earthquake Mass Re-imagined : 2022

kathy-hinde-earthquake

Let us consider the visualisation of processes as a component of contemporary sensibility. Artists have often made use of simplifying these processes through metaphorical visual and aural representation. Kathy Hinde has done this through a sublime practise. Her “Earthquake Mass Re-imagined : 2022” is an installation of twelve modified turntables playing vinyl pressings of a 15th century choral mass in response to seismic data. The piece is “Agnus Dei” from Antoine Brumel’s ‘Earthquake’ Mass (c. 1497). She had the chant recorded in Mexican locations that had significant seismic activity in the past, and used the data from the 2017 Mexico earthquake to influence the turntable playback. The meaning of the chorus is then embedded in the uneven sound reproduction, which perfectly resounds the essence of the work.

 

Kathy Hinde – Earthquake Mass Re-imagined : 2022

 