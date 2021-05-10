Machine Unlearning, the charm of neural conditioning

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), or the “tingling sensation moving down the back of the neck and upper spine”, has inspired the production and upload of millions of YouTube videos designed to induce it. The powerful physical feeling induced from (video reinforced) audio has been adopted by Erin Gee for her “Machine Unlearning” piece. Here she acts in a video as a “neural therapist” and her soft spoken words, coupled with small noises produces a staged interaction with the viewer, who is often directly addressed and targeted by these haptic sensations. Her neural conditioning is real, then, and her whispered talk uses outputs of an LSTM algorithm, mixing it with the ASMR effects. The two form a strategy of sensory targeting, while the algorithm (using Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights as a source) responds to patterns.

 

Erin Gee – Machine Unlearning

 