Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Shotgun texting, portraying blocked means of expression
There’s a symbolism in the technology we use that is deeper than its daily appearance, especially for the devices that we use the most. In “Shotgun texting”, Exonemo artist group uses a shotgun to shoot a few keyboards of different brand and shape. For each of them there’s a connected device which records the text automatically composed as a result of the shoot, as if it was the keyboard’s last words. The shot keyboard is then framed and exhibited as artwork, while its ’last text’ becomes the generated artwork’s title. The shooting violence is recorded, displayed and frozen in time here. The archetypal means of expression is forever blocked, silenced, unable to fulfil its interfacing function, anymore.
