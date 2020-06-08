MME dUO – awholerunboom

2×12″ – Makiphon

awholerunboom is the debut album of MME dUO, namely Patricia Koellges and Tamara Lorenz, on Makiphon, an experimental label from Cologne Koellges run with Andreas Oskar Hirsch. The couple provides a passionate sound collage, whose matrix is rhythmical and electronic. The four sides of the double vinyl are dedicated to the different seasons of the year. The two experimenters use a broad range of instruments and devices: small synths, loop machines, diapason, electric bass, drums and vocals. It’s a complex setting developed to draw together a tendentious apparatus of domestic electroacoustics, which is also accompanied by some interesting videos and characterised by a strong formal avant-garde tone. The overall effect is variegated and surprising. “Sweet Cold Night” is humming and almost cinematic, thanks to the spatialised and alien constructions. “CutCut” is estranging and minimalist, a bit crooked and uneven and with inserts of deaf bells. “RZCK”, longer than the other tracks at 10 minutes, is focused on some insistent drums, set in an industrial and stinging drone. “Transmission” demonstrates a spoken word approach and refers to certain sound poetry, while “Agent A” is penetrating and sci-fi. The noises are hard to identify; it’s unclear if their origin is natural or artificial. We remember Patricia Koeliges and Tamara Lorenz for their work with Julia Bünnagel. Using the moniker Sculptress Of Sound, the trio previously released the album Spectodrama on Makiphon. In contrast to that work, here they appear to be less dense conceptually, but more focused on electronics, ambient music and improvisation. There are different sources of inspiration. Perhaps they first tried their material live to develop their best ideas, which are used to finish the single tracks, maybe also additionally re-edited during the final phase of post-production. The duo closes the album with “HipWig”, one of the most introverted tracks, nonetheless showing some playful elements, which reminds us that it’s possible to stay “light” even at these latitudes of style.