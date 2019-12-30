Bana Haffar – Genera

CD – Touch

Bana Haffar was born in the 1980s in Saudi Arabia, but has lived in North Carolina since early childhood. After years of study as a classical violinist she switched to the electric bass and in 2014 to modular electronic synthesizers. Some may see this journey as a planned “deprogramming” of traditional classical systems. Others find it to be a natural, if adventurous, progression. The five suites of Genera, released by Touch, should be taken as an exploration of imaginative zones. These pieces were captured at a live event in May 2019 by the head of the record label, Mark Harding.

Haffar uses many modular synthetizers for her performances and in this show, as usual, gave space to exotisms, oriental harmonies and melodic passages. The composition’s structure is very instinctive, not far from her experimentations at NAMM on a new Moog synthesizer. The musician spends the right amount of time on low and deaf frequencies, tries different sequences of chords and modulations and experiments with the functions and the limits of her musical instruments. Genera overall lasts only 32 minutes. The first section includes some field recordings from traditional Arabic music, mixed with other elements such as synthetic audio emergencies, metallic drops and different deconstructions. As in an unstable radio syntony, these melodies come from afar, seemingly from another world. It seems like a variegated totality of elements might yet find the right place: something vanishes, the atmospheres can, all of a sudden, become ethereal and abstract, with ambient passages; at other times, distant and cerebral. Liquid constructions, whirlpools, whispered drones – it’s hard to understand if everything comes from the synthesizers or if anything is produced by software. But this doesn’t really matter. We preferred to let ourselves go with the music; probably the musician wished this too.