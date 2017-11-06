Ondrej Zajac – ICU

Cassette – ACR

This latest performance by Ondrej Zajac, Slovakian experimenter, guitarist and free form musician living in Prague and founder of hecho honcho of Meteore (which is a personal handmade micro label), is an unconventional artwork mixing a red coloured music tape and an inner plasticized black paper box. In the following developed sequences nothing is just split hairs “don’t expect soft melodies” the author himself states. Acoustics get impressed as irregular, multifaceted and scratching, especially because it is extremely digital and rashed with futuristic and metallic landscapes. Ondrej Zajac goes on exploring the guitar as a medium that produces noise and aesthetic dissonances but the attitude is wholesome and goes beyond the mere instrumental knowledge, succeeding in involving people in an abstract and total listening. The compositions are six in total, three for each side of the tape. Crucified Serpent, the first track on the tape, carries the listener with the perspective of an emotional involvement thanks to its magnificent and impressive sounds. It nourishes a climax which is always kept high also in the other recordings, following evocative but apparently raw perspectives and creating a deeply intense reaction which could be painful and gloomy for the artist himself. Ondrej Zajac had already made his peculiar and special audience used to a radical and avant-garde approach, a stronghold in technical rigidity and unconventional extemporizing attitudes. Even the choices made on his label witness a strong coherence, focussing on what he considers fundamental: a direct, honest, no-frills approach which can easily cope with the strongest and harsh expressions of one own’s innate existence. Before recording Ondrej Zajac underwent an extraordinary surgery and this project somehow evocates the story of this experience. One could say that this is the recording of that grief, of the biophysics and biochemistry of a precise event, a mnemonic track that has been impressed in the nervous system. It is a neural net or a fragment of memory spread in sensuous areas which the artist has currently decodified effectively without any sort of mediation or doctrine.

