Asemic Languages, AI language vacuums

The current debate about artificial intelligence and its future impact on society and culture is often framed more in terms of its potential opportunities than its potential interferences, one of which is our perception of artificially produced content. In “Asemic Languages”, artists So Kanno and Takahiro Yamaguchi have built a system that produces one of these software-based idiosyncrasies. The duo collected ten handwritten international artist statements or descriptions of artworks. These handwritten texts were then scanned and “learned” by an artificial intelligence software. The system ignored any attempt to understand the meaning of the texts and instead interpreted them formally through shapes and patterns. The drawn results are aesthetically a text, then, but one that is meaningless. The process perfectly describes the invisible and uncertain space where AI permeates our culture, full of wild promises but often lacking the sensibility produced by human processes.

 

