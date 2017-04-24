Alessandro Incorvaia – Check Out

LP + book – Hornschaft

Alessandro Incorvaia’s Check Out is a project where sounds, images and short verses move following three distinct states, which the author defines as “granularity”. Excess, exposition, death: these are the feelings of the author, but it would be better to call them “mental dispositions”. The sounds played by Incorvaia are beatific and meditative. The images of Giordano Simoncini keep the same 10” vinyl form but create a contrast with the sounds, providing the user with some sharp and ambiguous gaps and some feelings of anxiety, which leave a stronger mark on the user’s perception. The dilated timings of the perception remind you of interruption and loneliness. This feeling leaves you quite unclear about the environment which is the inspiration for the work. The subject of reference, rather than being a physical place, is a place of soul, something related to deepest feelings. The excess becomes a functional event to enlarge time and gaze and it allows the silence to pull back its space. What keeps your attention? Objects, numbers and recurring forms? Swaying branches? The images on a screen? The exposition places the subject “outside” and is a form of complex indulgence. A long irradiance can cause death, even if the sounds and the images somehow confirm existence. Which asymmetries between sounds and photos do we pay attention to? It’s not easy to answer these questions, it also makes no sense to try to develop a comprehensive explanation. A readymade exposition of sounds and images won’t save the world. These simple sounds on guitar were recorded in just one night set in the corridors of a school located in Nowa Huta (Kraków, Poland) and won’t seem like a great work to many listeners. But thanks to these fragments of interpretation, our emotions for music and photography perception are moved. These are moments of absolute rarefaction, which are possible thanks to the different lives crossing: Alessandro lives in Birmingham and Giordano in Berlin. Hornschaft was the common link between the two artists. Quietly, but not too much, on both vinyl sides the musical flux is continuous. Listening to this flux and meditating on the photos provokes an emotional and inspired

